Brokerages Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Price Target at $142.13

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,814,000 after buying an additional 695,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,210,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $176.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $187.51.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

