BrightView (BV) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “BUSINESS SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BrightView to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BrightView has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightView’s peers have a beta of 2.50, indicating that their average share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of BrightView shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “BUSINESS SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of BrightView shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “BUSINESS SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView 1.65% 8.29% 3.14% BrightView Competitors 2.14% -161.22% 1.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView $2.77 billion $66.40 million -842.80 BrightView Competitors $4.52 billion $148.30 million -2.38

BrightView’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BrightView. BrightView is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView 2 1 5 1 2.56 BrightView Competitors 197 1102 1844 77 2.56

BrightView presently has a consensus price target of $17.41, suggesting a potential upside of 3.31%. As a group, “BUSINESS SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 8.37%. Given BrightView’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightView has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

BrightView peers beat BrightView on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

