Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,167,000 after buying an additional 2,535,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

