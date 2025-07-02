BLB&B Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.