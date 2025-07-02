BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,741.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 93,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.