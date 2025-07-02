BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $131.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

