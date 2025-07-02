BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average is $111.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

