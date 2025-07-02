BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,395 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,799,000 after buying an additional 2,495,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,724.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,469,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,896 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,315 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,632,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,321 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

PDBC stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

