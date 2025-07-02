BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 322 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE:EMN opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66. Eastman Chemical Company has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

