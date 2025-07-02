BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,976 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,976 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18,353.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 547,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 544,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 3.1%

FTNT opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.57. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.