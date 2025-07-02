Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average is $151.83.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

