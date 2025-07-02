Best Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Now – June 29th

Walmart, Home Depot, SouthState, Lowe’s Companies, and Target are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, supply or sell materials and services for residential renovation, remodeling and maintenance. This category includes home improvement retailers (hardware and building-supply chains), manufacturers of construction materials (lumber, paint, fixtures) and specialized contracting firms. Investors often follow these stocks to gauge consumer spending trends in the housing and DIY markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.41. 31,424,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,038,183. The firm has a market cap of $777.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.36. 5,502,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,944. The firm has a market cap of $366.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

SouthState (SSB)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

NASDAQ SSB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,145,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.92. SouthState has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSB

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.04. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.65. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

See Also