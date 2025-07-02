Best Healthcare Stocks To Follow Today – June 29th

Alphabet, GE Aerospace, Salesforce, Merck & Co., Inc., UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Oracle are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are equity shares issued by companies operating in the medical and health‐related industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturing, hospitals and healthcare service providers. Investors buy these shares to gain exposure to the sector’s growth potential driven by factors such as an aging population, technological innovation and regulatory developments. Like all equities, healthcare stocks carry risks tied to clinical trial outcomes, patent expirations and policy changes, but they can also offer defensive qualities during broader market downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.53. The company had a trading volume of 107,974,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,246,814. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average is $174.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.50. 26,986,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $260.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,736,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,239. The company has a market capitalization of $260.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 60,171,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,155,543. The company has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,584,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,577. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $280.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,270,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,099,790. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.16. 14,120,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,885,872. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $590.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Featured Articles