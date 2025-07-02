Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,176 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Best Buy worth $41,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after purchasing an additional 191,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $562,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $514,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $436,210,000 after purchasing an additional 239,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,784,000 after buying an additional 629,180 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Best Buy Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

