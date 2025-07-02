Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Down 12.9% – Here’s What Happened

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) dropped 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 158,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 304,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Belo Sun Mining Trading Up 6.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The company has a market cap of C$150.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. purchased 186,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Also, insider Yousriya Loza-Sawiris purchased 836,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,706.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,021,285 shares of company stock worth $993,655. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.