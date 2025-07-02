BCO Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

BCO Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BCO Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,593,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of DFEM opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

