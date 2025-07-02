Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.55. 93,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 784,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAYRY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.17%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

