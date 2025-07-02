Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Price

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Centene has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 322,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $5,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

