Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Trading Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 1,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 62,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 4.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 29.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 181,299 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.