Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc Acquires 11,201 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc owned about 0.49% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 567.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

