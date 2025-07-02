Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.74 and last traded at $165.36. 268,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 975,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 4.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.18.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.72) by ($8.63). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

