Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,890,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,231,931.20. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,890,756 shares in the company, valued at $150,231,931.20. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,115,345 shares of company stock valued at $37,838,057 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 16.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $940.33 million, a P/E ratio of 241.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

