AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $221.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

