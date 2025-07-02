Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes $331,000 Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average is $148.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $254.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

