Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $248,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $281.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

