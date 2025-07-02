Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 667 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $572.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

