Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.62. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.76%.

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the acquisition, the director owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,938.65. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $34,884.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,324.49. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

