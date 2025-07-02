Arlington Trust Co LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,790 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,979,000 after buying an additional 145,434 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.75. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $161.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

