Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys 375 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.53. 552,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127,978. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,065. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

