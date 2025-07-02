Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,611 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Arista Networks worth $470,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $512,305.20. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $2,397,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 592,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,637,052. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,488 shares of company stock worth $26,127,594. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

