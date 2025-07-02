ArborFi Advisors LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ArborFi Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,495,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after buying an additional 946,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,090,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.