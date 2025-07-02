Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,388,000. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after acquiring an additional 279,540 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 221,405 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,283,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

