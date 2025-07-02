Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.53.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

