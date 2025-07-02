Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,543,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 85,195 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 380,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $276,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%
NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
