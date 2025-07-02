Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,543,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 85,195 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 380,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $276,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.