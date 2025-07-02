Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 33,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 6,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 888,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $107,492,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.