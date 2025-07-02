Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 2,127 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.9% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 75,483 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 169.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 212,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 133,652 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 90,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 447,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

