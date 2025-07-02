Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 2.0% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $132,469,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $98,376,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.
Valero Energy Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.76. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Realty Income’s 5.59% Yield Makes It a Must-Buy REIT
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.