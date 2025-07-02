Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 118,790 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Aptiv worth $38,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,492,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,018.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,262,000 after buying an additional 1,539,724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $864,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,104 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,433 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 968.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 909,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,007,000 after acquiring an additional 824,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.61.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

