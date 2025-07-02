Analyzing Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) & 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and Verisk Analytics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $31.66 million 0.36 -$19.00 million ($6.00) -0.96 Verisk Analytics $2.88 billion 15.19 $958.20 million $6.83 45.82

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 36Kr and Verisk Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 0 0 0.00 Verisk Analytics 1 6 3 0 2.20

Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $302.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.37%. Given Verisk Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than 36Kr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr N/A N/A N/A Verisk Analytics 33.13% 396.08% 20.50%

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats 36Kr on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, online/offline event, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments. The company also provides life insurance solutions for transforming current workflows in life insurance underwriting, claim insights, policy administration, unclaimed property/equity, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling; Marketing Solutions, such as compliant, real-time decisioning, profitability, and risk assessment for inbound consumer interactions; and international underwriting and claims solutions. In addition, it offers claims insurance solutions, which provides analytics in fraud detection, compliance reporting, subrogation liability assessment, litigation, and repair cost estimation and valuation solutions; and casualty solutions, such as compliance, casualty claims decision support, and workflow automation solutions. Further, the company supplies software to the specialty insurance market. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

