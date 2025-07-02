Analyzing SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) & Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) and Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SJM and Sharplink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJM N/A N/A N/A Sharplink Gaming -94.08% -162.25% -120.73%

Risk & Volatility

SJM has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharplink Gaming has a beta of 9.48, meaning that its share price is 848% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

13.8% of Sharplink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Sharplink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SJM and Sharplink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJM 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sharplink Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SJM and Sharplink Gaming”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJM $3.69 billion 0.07 $410,000.00 N/A N/A Sharplink Gaming $3.66 million 1.69 $10.10 million N/A N/A

Sharplink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SJM.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates and manages a hotel; and offers catering, leasing, retail, and related activities. It also provides marketing and promotion, property development preparation, casino operations management, dredging, customer, retail, human resources and project management, shopping mall management, food and beverage, treasury, management, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

About Sharplink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

