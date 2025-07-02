Analyzing Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) & Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Free Report) and Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Electricité de France pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Origin Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Electricité de France pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Energy pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Electricité de France shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electricité de France N/A N/A N/A Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electricité de France and Origin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Electricité de France and Origin Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electricité de France N/A N/A N/A $1.90 6.77 Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.48 14.99

Electricité de France is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Electricité de France and Origin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electricité de France 0 0 0 0 0.00 Origin Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Origin Energy has a consensus price target of $12.05, suggesting a potential upside of 68.16%. Given Origin Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Energy is more favorable than Electricité de France.

Summary

Origin Energy beats Electricité de France on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants. It also manages low and medium-voltage public electricity distribution networks; operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks; and services and produces equipment and fuel for nuclear reactors. In addition, the company is involved in commodity trading activities; and the provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. It serves approximately 38.5 million customers, including small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Queensland; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Cooper-Eromanga basin in Queensland. The company also generates electricity from coal, wind, pumped hydro, and solar plants; sells electricity, natural gas, and LPG; and provides GreenPower products. In addition, it offers electric and gas hot water systems. Origin Energy Limited was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Barangaroo, Australia.

