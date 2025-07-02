Analyzing Mastercard (NYSE:MA) & Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY)

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Remitly Global has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Remitly Global and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remitly Global -0.34% -0.70% -0.45% Mastercard 45.21% 196.87% 29.77%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remitly Global $1.26 billion 2.98 -$36.98 million ($0.03) -615.33 Mastercard $28.17 billion 18.28 $12.87 billion $14.26 39.61

This table compares Remitly Global and Mastercard”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Remitly Global. Remitly Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Remitly Global and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remitly Global 0 1 8 0 2.89 Mastercard 0 6 24 2 2.88

Remitly Global currently has a consensus price target of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 56.42%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $611.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than Mastercard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Remitly Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mastercard beats Remitly Global on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remitly Global

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.