Analyzing A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) & Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA)

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares A-Mark Precious Metals and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A-Mark Precious Metals 0.32% 8.04% 2.73% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A-Mark Precious Metals $9.70 billion 0.06 $68.55 million $1.48 15.18 Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares A-Mark Precious Metals and Jade Art Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

A-Mark Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and Jade Art Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A-Mark Precious Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.86%. Given A-Mark Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe A-Mark Precious Metals is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Risk and Volatility

A-Mark Precious Metals has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A-Mark Precious Metals beats Jade Art Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products. The Direct-to-Consumer segment provides access to an array of gold, silver, copper, platinum, and palladium products primarily through its websites. It operates various company-owned websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals retail market. This segment also operates as a direct retailer of precious metals to the investor community and markets its precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through customer service outreach. The Secured Lending segment originates and acquires commercial loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins; and serves coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors. It serves customers, including financial institutions, bullion retailers, industrial manufacturers and fabricators, sovereign mints, refiners, coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers. The company has operations in the United States, rest of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and Australia. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

