Analysts Set Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT at $152.54

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. Williams Trading set a $155.00 target price on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $158.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $181.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,165.70. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,912,000 after purchasing an additional 619,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,814,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after buying an additional 394,372 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,745,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,837,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 337,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,435,000 after acquiring an additional 264,828 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

