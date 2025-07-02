Analysts Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT at $31.17

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

CTRE opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 145.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 217.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

