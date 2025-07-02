Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,608,000 after buying an additional 598,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after buying an additional 442,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,896,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after buying an additional 191,921 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

