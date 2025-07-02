Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MDY opened at $573.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

