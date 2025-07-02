Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $264,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $123,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of KR opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 82,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,810.72. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,003 shares of company stock valued at $20,125,410. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

