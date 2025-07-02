American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Up 1.6%

AMT stock opened at $224.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

