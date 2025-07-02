American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 145.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $2,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

